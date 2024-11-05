Expert Picks: World Wide Technology Championship
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Harris English (+2800) – A past winner of this event, albeit at a different venue, English has a more proven pedigree than most of the betting favorites this week. He’s also coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes and sits 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.
- Top 10: Sam Stevens (+320) – Four straight made cuts this fall, with two top-25 results, so he’s trending in the right direction. Will need the irons to heat up, but he’ll be able to convert more than his fair share of birdie opportunities.
- Longshot: Jacob Bridgeman (+5000) – Dating back to the 3M Open, he’s finished T29 or better in four of six starts including three top-20 results. He won’t get punished this week for his lack of accuracy off the tee but he’ll be dialed in on the greens (sixth in SG: Putting).
- H2H (Head-to-head): J.J. Spaun (-125) over Lucas Glover – Spaun has quietly had a very solid FedExCup Fall, highlighted by a T6 result in Japan, while I think this course (and these greens) are less of a fit for Glover despite his recent results.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Matt Kuchar (+2800) – The veteran had a huge lead a year ago before throwing it away with a quad on Saturday. Still managed to be T2 despite the hiccup and has three top 15s in his last five starts. Former winner at a different course.
- Top 10: Harris English (+275) – Didn’t play here a year ago but that shouldn’t phase this multiple time TOUR winner who is importantly 10th this season in Strokes Gained: Putting. A T9 and T6 from his last two starts and a winner of this event at a different course.
- Longshot: Jacob Bridgeman (+5000) – At sixth in SG: Putting and 53rd in SG: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman speaks to me as a sleeper. Has two recent top 12s having made four of his last five cuts.
- H2H: Matt Kuchar (-120) over Jhonattan Vegas – With Kuchar as my outright to win I’m backing up here. Inside the top 32 in SG Putting and SG: Around the Green, factors that held up a year ago.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Keith Mitchell (+3300) – It was barely a month ago that Mitchell was the favorite at the Sanderson Farms Championship (+2200). All it took was a collapse on the 72nd hole that week for him to plummet down the odds board. Honestly, is that even fair? He’s missed his last two cuts since then, but I’ll choose to say that means he’s well-rested.
- Top 10: Lucas Glover (+250) – I’m buying into this being a week for the veterans. The only stat I need to point to is Glover’s last three events (T3, T3, T13).
- Longshot: Justin Suh (+6600) – He finished fourth here a year ago and is just a natural FedExCup Fall contender..
- H2H: Matti Schmid (-105) over Cameron Young – The underdog here is playing as consistently as anyone in this field with a top five in his last two events. Meanwhile, Young hasn’t played since the BMW Championship.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Ben Griffin (+2500) – I want someone who has been consistent in the FedExCup Fall and is ready to break through and that's Griffin. T22 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, missed cut at Shriners, T11 at Black Desert and T37 at Sanderson Farms. Eighth in Par-4 Scoring, 14th in Bogey Avoidance. This course has some tricky greens where I think Griffin will excel above the rest.
- Top 10: Joel Dahmen (+900) – Yes, he has yet to finish better than T40 in the FedExCup Fall and has missed two cuts. However, Dahmen has been the best approach player in the world over the last month. Please, Dahmen, figure out your short game, and don’t make mistakes off the tee. This is the course he needs this week with wide fairways to let him attack some pins. Sprinkle +10000 to win.
- Longshot: Daniel Berger (+5000) – I was very high on him early in FedExCup Fall and I’m not going to give up on him now. The rebuild is in full effect and +5000 is just too juicy for me not to consider.
- H2H: Jhonattan Vegas over Matt Kuchar (-105) – I’m going head-to-head with Benny Bets in this one. Vegas’ approach game and putting have been great lately coming in at ninth in Approach and 22nd in Putting last week. This is the week to take an older vet and the best bet to take is Vegas.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Harris English (+2800) – Providing the punch off the tee and the precision with the putter, I'll hop aboard the recent heatwave (T9, T6) and hope it continues for another week!
- Top 10: Joe Highsmith (+400) – The lefty has produced three T16 or better finishes from four made cuts in the FedExCup Fall. His joint top finish of this season is T6 at Puerto Rico on the same Paspalum grass.
- Longshot: Patton Kizzire (+6600) – The first of five winners in the FedExCup Fall, the only reason he's teeing it up this week is to pick up another trophy. The winner previously at this event excels on seaside tracks.
- H2H: Matti Schmid (-105) over Cameron Young– Picking up a club for the first time in anger since the BMW Championship, there's no room for error at El Cardonal for Young in this shootout. The German has been racking up top finishes and is trending nicely.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
