Carl Yuan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Yuan has an average finish of 63rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.

Yuan has an average of -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.