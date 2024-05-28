Carl Yuan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Carl Yuan placed 18th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Yuan finished 18th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Yuan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
Yuan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Yuan has an average finish of 63rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging -3.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 12th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan has a -0.277 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.37. He has broken par 22.86% of the time (138th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|310.0
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|60.00%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.37
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.86%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|14.29%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Yuan has collected 232 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.173), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.332
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.277
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.222
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.665
|-2.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.387
|-3.212
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.