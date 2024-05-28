PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan placed 18th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Yuan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Yuan finished 18th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yuan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20231868-67-74-70-9

    Yuan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Yuan has an average finish of 63rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan has an average of -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan is averaging -3.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 12th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan has a -0.277 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.37. He has broken par 22.86% of the time (138th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12310.0307.8
    Greens in Regulation %17560.00%55.56%
    Putts Per Round3928.3727.9
    Par Breakers13822.86%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.67%14.29%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Yuan has collected 232 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.173), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3320.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.277-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.222-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.665-2.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.387-3.212

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

