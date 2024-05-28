Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Whaley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.

Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Vince Whaley has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley is averaging 3.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.