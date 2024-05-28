52M AGO
Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Vince Whaley carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open aiming for better results.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Whaley's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Whaley last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 72nd with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Whaley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|6/9/2022
|35
|72-69-67-69
|-3
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five appearances.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 3.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.794 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 75th, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.214.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 26.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.4
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|62.41%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.70
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|59
|26.30%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|12.22%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley, who has played 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Whaley sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 88 points.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.640 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.721 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.712), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.686
|-4.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.214
|2.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.035
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.007
|3.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.941
|0.794
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.