Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Aaron Baddeley looks to show better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Baddeley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- Baddeley last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.00 putts per round (10th).
Baddeley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|7/26/2018
|65
|68-66-75-73
|-6
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of 1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.789 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.5 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.407.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 27.47 putts-per-round average ranks second.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|281.5
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.11%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.47
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.10%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.84%
|11.73%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).
- Currently, Baddeley ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 163 points.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a -0.761 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.789
|-2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.407
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.577
|2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.814
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.195
|0.664
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
