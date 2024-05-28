Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a -0.761 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.