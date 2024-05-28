PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Aaron Baddeley looks to show better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Baddeley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 65th.
    • Baddeley last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.00 putts per round (10th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-75+2
    7/26/20186568-66-75-73-6

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 283.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has an average of 1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.789 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.5 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.407.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 27.47 putts-per-round average ranks second.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177281.5283.9
    Greens in Regulation %16561.11%56.48%
    Putts Per Round227.4727.1
    Par Breakers13123.10%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.84%11.73%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Baddeley ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 163 points.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a -0.761 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 1.553.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.789-2.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.407-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5772.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8141.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1950.664

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.