Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Winner: Sam Burns (+2200) – So close he can almost taste it. Coming in with four straight T10s, I would be shocked with anything less than that this week. One of the hottest players on TOUR this season, but the game-changer for him this week will be his putting. The last five winners averaged 12th in putts gained. Burns comes in 14th for the year in Strokes Gained: Putting and finished last season at 8th.

Top 10: Erik van Rooyen (+450) – The field is stacked this week, but I can’t ignore how amazing van Rooyen has looked on TOUR this past month. The number is insanely juicy I just had to take it. The icing on the cake was a win in the net portion of the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday after already going 8-under and grabbing a T2 at PGA National the day prior.

Longshot: Matthieu Pavon (+8000) – 2nd in SG: Approach, 2nd SG: Putting, 13th in bogey avoidance and 30th in Scrambling. No further explanation is needed, this man has been a machine.

H2H: Jason Day over Tommy Fleetwood (+105) – Day is another guy coming into the week playing some fantastic golf (solo 9th and T6 in his last two starts). Combo that with his great history at Bay Hill, we may see Day high up on the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.