Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Greens that appear inviting rank inside the top-10 hardest to hit in regulation almost every year, so there’s an inverse relationship between the size and the ease to scoring opportunities. This elevates the importance of finding the shortest grass off tees. Where there’s letup, one must pounce, but it’s a constant tug-of-war, so much so that one might begin to wonder what exactly Palmer’s twinkle really meant! Certainly, it wasn’t sinister as much as it was, and forever shall be, sweet.