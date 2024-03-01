Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

A few of the qualifying categories for this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.