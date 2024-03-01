Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The fourth of eight Signature Events begins Thursday, March 7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
A few of the qualifying categories for this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Scottie Scheffler
Viktor Hovland
Rory McIlroy
Lucas Glover
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Brian Harman
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley
Keegan Bradley
Rickie Fowler
Xander Schauffele
Tom Kim
Sungjae Im
Corey Conners
Si Woo Kim
Taylor Moore
Nick Taylor
Adam Schenk
Collin Morikawa
Jason Day
Sam Burns
Emiliano Grillo
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
Nick Dunlap
Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
Nicolai Højgaard
Shane Lowry
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Sponsor exemption (Palmer Cup Award Winner)
David Ford