Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The fourth of eight Signature Events begins Thursday, March 7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    A few of the qualifying categories for this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Scottie Scheffler
    Viktor Hovland
    Rory McIlroy
    Lucas Glover
    Max Homa
    Patrick Cantlay
    Brian Harman
    Wyndham Clark
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Russell Henley
    Keegan Bradley
    Rickie Fowler
    Xander Schauffele
    Tom Kim
    Sungjae Im
    Corey Conners
    Si Woo Kim
    Taylor Moore
    Nick Taylor
    Adam Schenk
    Collin Morikawa
    Jason Day
    Sam Burns
    Emiliano Grillo
    Jordan Spieth
    Sepp Straka
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Justin Rose
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Aon Next 10 (TBD after Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches)

    Aon Swing 5 (TBD after Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches)

    Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

    Nick Dunlap

    Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)

    Nicolai Højgaard
    Shane Lowry
    Adam Scott
    Webb Simpson

    Sponsor exemption (Palmer Cup Award Winner)

    David Ford

