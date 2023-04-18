Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note: Due to the team format scoring, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, however our experts chime in here with which teams they feel will contend and win. For how the team format works, click here. The official PGA TOUR Fantasy game will return next week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the teams in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
|EXPERT
|WHO WILL CONTEND
|WHO WILL WIN
|COMMENT
|Rob Bolton - Golfbet Insider
|Max Homa/Collin Morikawa
Sam Burns/Billy Horschel
|Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|Both ended relative victory droughts here last year. Neither has won yet this season, so it’ll be déjà vu all over again.
|Mike Glasscott - Golfbet Contributor
|Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|Sam Burns/Billy Horschel
|The two-time winner on this track and the native son posted 45-under over the last two editions, one better than the defending champions. The next step is lifting the trophy.
|Ben Everill - Senior Writer, Golfbet
|Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim
|The only team with two winners from this season, this Presidents Cup duo has just the right amount of talent and friendship to shine.
|Sean Martin - Lead, Editorial
|Max Homa/Collin Morikawa
Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim
|Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy
|A straight hitter and a strong putter. Sounds like a good combination to me.
|Christian Skaret - Product Manager, Digital
|Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery
Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell
|Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|These two are playing heads and shoulders above the field at Zurich. No other duo in the field has notched more top 10s this season than Cantlay (5) & Schauffele (7). Title defense incoming.
|Cameron Morfit - Staff Writer
|Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|Sam Burns/Billy Horschel
|I covered the still underrated Burns cruising to victory in Austin, and Horschel lives for this event.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|54
|8,376
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|317
|8,105
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|342
|8,093
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|373
|8,067
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|579
|7,917
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|860
|7,714
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|280
|1,674
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|441
|1,650
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|465
|1,646
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|608
|1,624
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|718
|1,609
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)835
|866
|1,587