Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Expert Picks

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Editor's note: Due to the team format scoring, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, however our experts chime in here with which teams they feel will contend and win. For how the team format works, click here. The official PGA TOUR Fantasy game will return next week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.


    EXPERTWHO WILL CONTENDWHO WILL WINCOMMENT
    Rob Bolton - Golfbet InsiderMax Homa/Collin Morikawa

    Sam Burns/Billy Horschel    		Xander Schauffele/Patrick CantlayBoth ended relative victory droughts here last year. Neither has won yet this season, so it’ll be déjà vu all over again.
    Mike Glasscott - Golfbet ContributorTom Kim/Si Woo Kim

    Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay    		Sam Burns/Billy HorschelThe two-time winner on this track and the native son posted 45-under over the last two editions, one better than the defending champions. The next step is lifting the trophy.
    Ben Everill - Senior Writer, GolfbetSahith Theegala/Justin Suh

    Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay    		Tom Kim/Si Woo KimThe only team with two winners from this season, this Presidents Cup duo has just the right amount of talent and friendship to shine.
    Sean Martin - Lead, EditorialMax Homa/Collin Morikawa

    Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim     		Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthyA straight hitter and a strong putter. Sounds like a good combination to me.
    Christian Skaret - Product Manager, DigitalKurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery

    Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell    		Xander Schauffele/Patrick CantlayThese two are playing heads and shoulders above the field at Zurich. No other duo in the field has notched more top 10s this season than Cantlay (5) & Schauffele (7). Title defense incoming.
    Cameron Morfit - Staff WriterSungjae Im/Keith Mitchell

    Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay    		Sam Burns/Billy Horschel I covered the still underrated Burns cruising to victory in Austin, and Horschel lives for this event.

