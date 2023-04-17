Power Rankings: Zurich Classic

10 Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick The younger of the brothers is making his PGA TOUR debut as a professional this week, while Matt is on the bounce of victory at Harbour Town where the family has many memories. It’s a compelling connection that defies the quantifiable.

9 Harris English & Tom Hoge Hoge has been a regular at TPC Louisiana but this is his partner’s first visit since 2019. English’s T2 at Bay Hill relieved some pressure in the long-term, while Hoge prevailed with Sahith Theegala (below) at the QBE Shootout in December.

8 Victor Perez & Thomas Detry The tournament debutants present a compelling case. Perez, a non-member from France, is no stranger to the PGA TOUR and he’s third in the Race to Dubai. Detry, a TOUR rookie from Belgium, is 37th in the FedExCup with three top 10s.

7 Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim If Tom Kim’s debut transpires anything like his foray at the Presidents Cup, it will be appointment viewing. He’s still not yet one full year into his PGA TOUR career, but he’s among the most electric. This is Si Woo Kim’s first visit since 2019.

6 Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery The former UNLV teammates still call the area home, so they’re among the natural collaborations. Kitayama still is buzzing since his PGA TOUR breakthrough at Bay Hill, while Montgomery continues to pace his rookie class.

5 Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh With seven top 10s this season, Theegala has found a stride no matter the venue or magnitude of competition. He also won the QBE Shootout (with Tom Hoge) in December. The consistent Suh placed T11 (with Doug Ghim) here in 2021.

4 Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell Since a pair of T2s last summer, Im hasn’t relented, while Mitchell has been potent often enough to be threat that won’t go away. They’re a combined 26-for-30 with eight top 10s this season. Mitchell partnered with Brandt Snedeker for a T4 in 2021.

3 Collin Morikawa & Max Homa Seems unfair that the Cal Berkeley products can tag-team, but in a combined five starts and with similarly capable teammates, neither has recorded a top-15 finish in the format. Still, neither has done anything to warrant a quiet week, either.

2 Sam Burns & Billy Horschel No one has fed off the format more than Horschel, and it might be what he needs to shed free from his current funk. These two answered a T4 in their debut as a duo in 2021 with a runner-up last year. Burns recently won the Match Play.