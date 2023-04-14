PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

Inside the Field: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, contested at TPC Louisiana, brings a twist. The Zurich Classic field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans field list as of Friday, April 14th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Collin Morikawa
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Si Woo Kim
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Xander Schauffele
    Billy Horschel
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Harris English
    Jim Herman
    Sungjae Im
    Andrew Landry
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Nick Taylor
    Michael Thompson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Jimmy Walker
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    David Duval
    John Daly
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Edoardo Molinari
    Sam Saunders
    Alex Fitzpatrick
    Paresh Amin
    Designated Exemptions
    Victor Perez
    Past Champion
    Ryan Palmer
    Callum Shinkwin
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Sahith Theegala
    Davis Riley
    Taylor Pendrith
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Brandon Wu
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lipsky
    Russell Knox
    Sam Ryder
    Greyson Sigg
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Scott Stallings
    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    Nick Hardy
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    Byeong Hun An
    David Lingmerth
    Tyson Alexander
    Harry Hall
    Harrison Endycott
    Michael Kim
    Austin Eckroat
    Brent Grant
    Paul Haley II
    Carson Young
    Tano Goya
    Augusto Núñez
    Brandon Matthews
    Trevor Cone
    Chad Collins
    Ryan Armour
    Scott Harrington
    Brice Garnett
    Henrik Norlander
    Brian Stuard
    Michael Gligic
    Ben Martin
    Thomas Detry
    Joseph Bramlett
    Zecheng Dou
    MJ Daffue
    Kevin Roy
    Austin Cook
    Robby Shelton
    Eric Cole
    Ben Taylor
    Matti Schmid
    Vincent Norrman
    S.H. Kim
    Carl Yuan
    Trevor Werbylo
    Will Gordon
    Taylor Montgomery
    Samuel Stevens
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Cameron Percy
    Bill Haas
    Charley Hoffman
    Jonathan Byrd
    Harry Higgs
    Martin Trainer
    Hank Lebioda
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Greg Chalmers
    Aaron Baddeley
    D.J. Trahan
    Luke Donald
    Sean O'Hair
    D.A. Points
    Past Champion
    Scott Piercy
    Kevin Stadler
    Jonas Blixt
    Sangmoon Bae
    Fabián Gómez
    S.Y. Noh
    Scott Brown
    Kyle Stanley
    William McGirt
    Kevin Chappell
    Grayson Murray
    Cody Gribble
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Akshay Bhatia
    Chris Stroud
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Sung Kang
    Derek Ernst
    Past Champion member
    Steve Stricker
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Tom Hoge
    Tom Kim
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Max Homa
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Troy Merritt
    Patton Kizzire
    Adam Hadwin
    Beau Hossler
    Kelly Kraft
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith
    Keith Mitchell
    Denny McCarthy
    Aaron Rai
    Kramer Hickok
    Hayden Buckley
    Doc Redman