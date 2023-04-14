Inside the Field: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, contested at TPC Louisiana, brings a twist. The Zurich Classic field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans field list as of Friday, April 14th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of U.S. Open/PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Si Woo Kim
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Sam Burns
|Xander Schauffele
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Kurt Kitayama
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyler Duncan
|Harris English
|Jim Herman
|Sungjae Im
|Andrew Landry
|Luke List
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|Chad Ramey
|J.J. Spaun
|Robert Streb
|Nick Taylor
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Jimmy Walker
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|David Duval
|John Daly
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Edoardo Molinari
|Sam Saunders
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Paresh Amin
|Designated Exemptions
|Victor Perez
|Past Champion
|Ryan Palmer
|Callum Shinkwin
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Pendrith
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Russell Knox
|Sam Ryder
|Greyson Sigg
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Scott Stallings
|# Major medical extension
|Zac Blair
|Nick Hardy
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Ben Griffin
|Davis Thompson
|Byeong Hun An
|David Lingmerth
|Tyson Alexander
|Harry Hall
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Kim
|Austin Eckroat
|Brent Grant
|Paul Haley II
|Carson Young
|Tano Goya
|Augusto Núñez
|Brandon Matthews
|Trevor Cone
|Chad Collins
|Ryan Armour
|Scott Harrington
|Brice Garnett
|Henrik Norlander
|Brian Stuard
|Michael Gligic
|Ben Martin
|Thomas Detry
|Joseph Bramlett
|Zecheng Dou
|MJ Daffue
|Kevin Roy
|Austin Cook
|Robby Shelton
|Eric Cole
|Ben Taylor
|Matti Schmid
|Vincent Norrman
|S.H. Kim
|Carl Yuan
|Trevor Werbylo
|Will Gordon
|Taylor Montgomery
|Samuel Stevens
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Cameron Percy
|Bill Haas
|Charley Hoffman
|Jonathan Byrd
|Harry Higgs
|Martin Trainer
|Hank Lebioda
|Andrew Novak
|Dylan Wu
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Greg Chalmers
|Aaron Baddeley
|D.J. Trahan
|Luke Donald
|Sean O'Hair
|D.A. Points
|Past Champion
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Stadler
|Jonas Blixt
|Sangmoon Bae
|Fabián Gómez
|S.Y. Noh
|Scott Brown
|Kyle Stanley
|William McGirt
|Kevin Chappell
|Grayson Murray
|Cody Gribble
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Akshay Bhatia
|Chris Stroud
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Sung Kang
|Derek Ernst
|Past Champion member
|Steve Stricker
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Tom Hoge
|Tom Kim
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Max Homa
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Troy Merritt
|Patton Kizzire
|Adam Hadwin
|Beau Hossler
|Kelly Kraft
|Mark Hubbard
|Matthew NeSmith
|Keith Mitchell
|Denny McCarthy
|Aaron Rai
|Kramer Hickok
|Hayden Buckley
|Doc Redman