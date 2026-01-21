Akshay Bhatia, Odyssey's latest putter technology validated by Tigers and Bears

"Through the research of the R&D team, they really focused on a theory out there, where you look at a lot of the sports visual doctors, they call it 'Prototype Theory,' which talks about how our brain is really highly sensitive to detecting symmetry," Jacob Davidson, Callaway Golf's vice president of product strategy, told PGATOUR.COM. "We live in a world where your brain tries to put together patterns. It tries to put together symmetry, and when things are off centre, and there's deviations of those shapes, a lot of times, your brain will naturally, you know, correct it. Being circles is one of those, so when you put that half circle up there, it gives you the heel-toe alignment, but also still gives you the framing of the golf ball being that's the same size."