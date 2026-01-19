New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey Design SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

With the precise CG created across lofts, Titleist also developed progressive CG dependent on the loft of the wedge. For lower-lofted wedges (44-52 degrees), the CG position moves lower and closer to the center of the face to create a smoother transition from a player’s iron and to counteract a draw movement on full shots. Between 54 and 56 degrees, the CG position sits more central, before moving towards the heel and higher up the clubface with the higher-lofted wedges (58-60 degrees), producing a lower flight and a squarer clubface.