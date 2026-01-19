New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey Design SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals
Written by Alistair Cameron
Making their PGA TOUR debut this week at The American Express, Titleist launches the latest line of Vokey Design wedges with the SM11 family. With the first designs launched in 2007, the 11th generation of “Spin Milled,” focused on Master Craftsman Bob Vokey’s three fundamentals of wedge play: contact, flight and spin.
With Titleist wedges accounting for 26 victories on the PGA TOUR last season, here’s everything you need to know about the latest line of Tour-proven Vokey Design SM11 wedges, focused on the fundamentals:
Contact: Complete lineup of Tour-proven grinds
Recognizing that even among PGA TOUR players, all swings and techniques vary, Titliest continues to offer the most comprehensive range of loft, bounce and grind options. With 27 different configurations from the six tour-proven grinds: F, S, M, D, K and T, the increased options allow SM11s to find better fits for a technique, to improve the contact between clubface and ball.
“Wedges need to be versatile, and every player is different,” said Vokey. “It’s never one size fits all for wedges. That’s why we have many grind options. There is a wedge for every player.”
Major updates come at launch, with the SM11 line featuring the same 6 degrees of bounce K grind, which Scottie Scheffler used on his previous version SM10, to win multiple majors during the 2025 season. Other updates to the K grind for SM11 show in the higher-bounce K Grind lob wedge (58.12K, 60.12K), which now features 12 degrees of bounce, having previously measured at 14 degrees.
Full SM11 loft, bounce and grind options:
- 44.10F
- 46.10F
- 48.10F
- 50.08F, 50.12F
- 52.08F, 52.12F
- 54.08M, 54.10S, 54.12D, 54.14F
- 56.08M, 56.10S, 56.12D, 56.14F
- 58.04T, 58.06K, 58.08M, 58.10S, 58.12D, 58.12K
- 60.04T, 60.06K, 60.08M, 60.10S, 60.12D, 60.12K
Flight: Precise and progressive CG positioning
Unlike previous generations of Vokey wedges, where the center of gravity (CG) varied within a given loft due to the shape changing depending on the grind, the SM11 wedges have eliminated the discrepancies. This allows for consistent flight and feel while eliminating a variable in the fitting process.
“With SM11, all the CGs within a loft are now at the same exact point,” said Kevin Tassistro, Titleist R&D’s director of wedge development. “So when golfers get fit into the right grind – whichever grind that is – and they're finding grooves two through five [with their strike], the ball will meet the CG in the correct spot.”
A look at the progressive CG placements on the SM11 wedges. (Titleist)
Why was this important? Based on feedback from the best players in the world, the changes in grinds in previous generations always came with a difference in launch angle. It handcuffed a player into choosing a specific grind they liked for turf interaction or for flight trajectory. Now with the CG precise across all grinds, the second choice isn't needed.
With the precise CG created across lofts, Titleist also developed progressive CG dependent on the loft of the wedge. For lower-lofted wedges (44-52 degrees), the CG position moves lower and closer to the center of the face to create a smoother transition from a player’s iron and to counteract a draw movement on full shots. Between 54 and 56 degrees, the CG position sits more central, before moving towards the heel and higher up the clubface with the higher-lofted wedges (58-60 degrees), producing a lower flight and a squarer clubface.
Spin: Shot-specific, increased volume of grooves and new face texture
SM11 wedges use three different groove shapes, depending on the loft. Higher-lofted wedges (58 and 60 degrees) – mainly used around the green – feature wider and shallower grooves to better channel the varying lies, whereas pitching and gap wedge lofts (44 to 52 degrees) implement narrower and deeper grooves for better performance on full-swing shots. For the 54 and 56-degree lofts, the grooves used bridge the gap between designs.
SM11 wedges also feature a new “directional face texture” which increases friction to prolong the time spent in contact with the golf ball, subsequently increasing spin. To counteract the speed in which the grooves wear over time, Vokey’s SM11 wedges undergo a “high-frequency heat treatment,” which they say doubles the durability of the groove edge compared to untreated grooves.
With the TOUR release this week at The American Express, Vokey Design SM11 wedges will be available for fittings on Jan. 22, and at retail worldwide beginning Feb. 20.