Odyssey moves zero-torque putting category forward with new S2S Tri-Hot putters

So, how has Odyssey removed forward shaft lean with their latest zero-torque lineup? By developing off the original S2S models launched in late 2024, engineers moved the center of gravity (CG) forward by displacing weight across the heads of each putter. Using a mixture of aluminum, steel and over 140 grams of tungsten placed under the topline meant that more than 80 percent of the putter’s weight can now be ahead of the putter shaft. The new zero-torque line works with three models: Rossie, #7 and Jailbird, each a style of mallet that allows the team the option to hollow out the rear of the heads.