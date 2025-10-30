Odyssey moves zero-torque putting category forward with new S2S Tri-Hot putters
Odyssey TOUR rep Cody Hale presents new zero-torque putters
Written by Alistair Cameron
As the zero-torque putting category continues to evolve, Odyssey looks to remove one barrier that has caused players to stay away from the putting style with the new S2S (Square 2 Square) Tri-Hot line, which recently launched on the PGA TOUR.
Historically, to balance the weight, center shaft placement and forward shaft lean are used to create the zero-torque putter style, but it has been a contributing factor to why many players haven’t looked to make the switch.
“We talked so much to the TOUR guys and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you like zero-torque?’ or ‘Why are you zero-torque curious and you don't like it?’ And the No. 1 reason was forward shaft lean,” Odyssey Golf’s Vice President of Product Strategy Jacob Davidson told PGATOUR.COM.
“We’re really excited to kind of move zero-torque forward and hopefully open up this category to even more people. There's a lot of people out there that are zero-torque curious, but couldn't get over the forward shaft lean, especially out on TOUR.”
So, how has Odyssey removed forward shaft lean with their latest zero-torque lineup? By developing off the original S2S models launched in late 2024, engineers moved the center of gravity (CG) forward by displacing weight across the heads of each putter. Using a mixture of aluminum, steel and over 140 grams of tungsten placed under the topline meant that more than 80 percent of the putter’s weight can now be ahead of the putter shaft. The new zero-torque line works with three models: Rossie, #7 and Jailbird, each a style of mallet that allows the team the option to hollow out the rear of the heads.
“If you look at the sole, they hogged out the aluminum back, saving weight because they knew that every thousandth of an inch that you could get it more forward is beneficial,” Davidson added. “So there were several designs that they came in with that we just kept pushing and say we want it more forward, more forward, more forward. … It's the most complex and advanced constructed putter that will be on the market.”
A look at the #7, Rossie and Jailbird Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot putters. (Odyssey Golf)
In addition to moving the CG and hosel forward to promote a squarer stroke, S2S Tri-Hot implements an all-new Ai-Dual insert that Odyssey continues to develop using Artificial Intelligence. Combining two layers and a new 19-degree groove design, the urethane insert looks to deliver consistent ball speed across the face and enhance forward roll up and down the face.
“We used AI to contour and combine them (the two urethane layers) together to really just optimize the material contributions,” Davidson added. “The outer layer being a bit softer, the core layer is a little bit firmer. And then we added in an all-new grove package, … which gave us even more roll.”
Returning to the red-and-black design that the Odyssey brand is known so well for, the new S2S Tri-Hot putters incorporate a mid-sized pistol grip that the team created after surveying the most popular grips used on TOUR. Golfers were looking for something to provide a better awareness of where the putter face is throughout the stroke and along with a heavier and stiffer shaft from TOUR feedback. Reaction from TOUR feedback also prompted a new sightline aid on the topline of the putter.
"One of the things that a lot of people don't like on a center shaft is the lack of alignment options," Davidson said, "and we know that through our research, majority of people line it up better with some sort of alignment device. ... So we did a lot of testing with that on the grip, the shaft, the alignment, and we saw some really good results. We saw people who have never had interest before that are moving into it."