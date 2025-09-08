PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Procore Championship.

    Palmer's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-76+6

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish was a missed cut at the 3M Open with a score of 2-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -3.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0480.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.584-1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.258-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.093-1.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.983-3.032

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sports a -1.584 mark. He has a 60.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
    • Palmer has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.94% and breaks par 18.61% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Sami Valimaki betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Frankie Capan III betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 8, 2025

    Camilo Villegas betting profile: Procore Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    TOUR Championship

    1

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T2

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    -15

    T2

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    -14

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    -14

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW