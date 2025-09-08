Ryan Palmer betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Palmer looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Procore Championship.
Palmer's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At the Procore Championship
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish was a missed cut at the 3M Open with a score of 2-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -3.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.048
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.584
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.258
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.093
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.983
|-3.032
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sports a -1.584 mark. He has a 60.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
- Palmer has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.94% and breaks par 18.61% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.