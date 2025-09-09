Adam Scott stuns equipment world with return to traditional-length putter

Scott was also one of the first players to use a L.A.B. Golf’s Lie Angle Balanced putter in 2019 when he first used one of its Directed Force putters on TOUR. Despite a resurgence in his form on the greens, finishing inside the top 50 in Strokes Gained: Putting from 2018 to 2024, Scott slumped to 111th this season and missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs at 90th in the standings. Now, Scott is back using a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS putter, which was recently released, and the head style that Scott helped the team design.