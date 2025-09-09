Adam Scott stuns equipment world with return to traditional-length putter
3 Min Read
Adam Scott shares what’s in the bag, reason for returning to Masters winning gear
Written by Alistair Cameron
Adam Scott, a trendsetter when it comes to using a long putter in professional golf, looks to be saying "so long" to the broom handle and is going short again at this week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. The Australian appears to be returning to a regular-length putter for the Tour's flagship event at Wentworth Golf Club, just outside London in England, stunning golf equipment fans by sharing the news on his Instagram.
For over a decade now, Scott has mainly been rolling with a broom-handle putter, most notably picking up his biggest victory at the 2013 Masters and becoming the first to win a major with a long putter – a 49-inch Scotty Cameron Futura X prototype.
Scott was also one of the first players to use a L.A.B. Golf’s Lie Angle Balanced putter in 2019 when he first used one of its Directed Force putters on TOUR. Despite a resurgence in his form on the greens, finishing inside the top 50 in Strokes Gained: Putting from 2018 to 2024, Scott slumped to 111th this season and missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs at 90th in the standings. Now, Scott is back using a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS putter, which was recently released, and the head style that Scott helped the team design.
Work on the OZ.1 putters began back in 2023, with Scott offering his insight. He shared his thoughts on moving towards a more traditional mallet shape with design features that were inspired by a favorite sports car.
“Collaborating with Adam Scott was an inspiring and rewarding process for our team,” said L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn, “and it provided invaluable insights into the nuances of shape, feel, sound and performance from one of the most experienced and respected players on the PGA TOUR.”
Interestingly, looking at Scott’s social post, the 14-time PGA TOUR winner is going not only from long to short, but also moving into L.A.B. Golf’s first heel-shafted version, moving away from the company's center-shafted history. It’s the first putter release since the company took a $200-million investment from a private equity firm.
“Lie Angle Balance is so much more than where the shaft goes into the head, and golfers are going to feel that when they try OZ.1i HS,” said L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn in a press release. “It looks a lot like a traditional putter, but it performs like a L.A.B. This is a huge step toward our mission of helping every golfer putt better.”
The OZ.1i HS achieves the L.A.B. Golf's profound “zero torque” design through a larger-than-usual aluminum riser in the hosel that helps the shaft angle continue to point to the center of the face, despite actually entering the putter head near the heel.
“Designing a heel-shafted putter that stays balanced to the lie angle presented us with a unique challenge,” said Brian Parks, vice president of engineering. “The result is our custom, proprietary aluminum riser, a key feature of the OZ.1i HS that lets us offer multiple lie angles without compromising the signature feel and balance golfers expect from every L.A.B. putter.”
Depending on hand positioning and shaft length, the riser comes in multiple lie angles and placements to help achieve zero torque.
Scott’s new standard-length putter also features a milled, stainless steel insert compared to his old single-construction, broom-handle putter. L.A.B. Golf says that the insert gives golfers the option for a firmer feel and faster ball speeds off the putter face.
All eyes will be on Scott for the first round in England to see how the experiment goes with the traditional length and shafted putter.