Si Woo Kim switches into 'Giraffe Beam' long-neck mallet putter in Detroit
A look at the Ai-ONE Giraffe Beam Jailbird Mini Putter. (GolfWRX)
Since switching to a long putter back in 2022, ahead of the Presidents Cup – after getting some guidance from fellow PGA TOUR player Adam Scott – Si Woo Kim has mostly employed an Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Broomstick model putter.
Based on his recent putting stats, however, Kim has struggled on the greens of late, and he’s currently ranked just 134th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA TOUR in 2025. That’s led him to try different putter models and styles, most recently switching into a standard-length Odyssey Toulon blade putter, which is certainly a large departure from a broomstick mallet.
A look at Si Woo Kim's Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Broomstick model putter. (GolfWRX)
This week at the 2025 Rocket Classic in Detroit, Kim is on the move with the putter yet again. Kim conducted early-week putter testing under the watchful eye of Callaway PGA TOUR rep and putter expert Joe Toulon, and Kim began his round Thursday with a new Odyssey Giraffe Jailbird putter.
GolfWRX.com first spotted the second-generation, long-neck putters at the 2025 Truist Championship, and just weeks later, the company announced a retail release.
According to Odyssey, the new crank hosels allow for a face-balanced design, which is ideal for players who like the look of offset, but come without the toe hang, and they come equipped with Odyssey’s Ai-One insert for more consistent speeds off the face. The putters also come with a copper PVD finish, with subtle Giraffe detailing on the sole – the Giraffe name fits beautifully with the long-neck construction.
For Kim this week, the fitting and testing process was quite easy.
According to Toulon, who worked with Kim ahead of the Rocket Classic in Detroit, said Kim texted him on Monday asking to try the Giraffe Beam Jailbird, and he immediately liked it. Some switches are simply easier than others.
The alignment design helped to highlight his face alignment, and the overall construction helped to reduce face rotation throughout his stroke. The duo also worked on some slight adjustments to his setup to ensure his head tilt and eye alignment matched up, helping to keep the putter going back on line, rather than taking it outside the proper plane.
In the end, it seems that Kim will be making the switch to a Giraffe Beam Jailbird putter this week, but based on his recent putter testing and switches, this could change at a moment’s notice. It’s definitely something interesting to keep an eye on this week at Detroit Golf Club, and in the weeks going forward, as Kim continues to chase PGA TOUR victory number five.