Si Woo Kim switches into 'Giraffe Beam' long-neck mallet putter in Detroit

According to Odyssey, the new crank hosels allow for a face-balanced design, which is ideal for players who like the look of offset, but come without the toe hang, and they come equipped with Odyssey’s Ai-One insert for more consistent speeds off the face. The putters also come with a copper PVD finish, with subtle Giraffe detailing on the sole – the Giraffe name fits beautifully with the long-neck construction.