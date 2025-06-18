Inside J.J. Spaun’s winning 2025 U.S. Open gear setup
5 Min Read
J.J. Spaun’s news conference after winning U.S. Open
Written by GolfWRX
In just his second career PGA TOUR victory, J.J. Spaun won the 2025 U.S. Open in historic fashion, holing a 64-foot, walk-off putt on the 72nd hole at Oakmont Country Club. For the first time in a men’s major championship, a L.A.B. Golf putter was used to stroke the winning putt – and the putter head seemed to pause in mid-air for a photo-op during the celebration.
J.J. Spaun celebrates with caddie Mark Carens after holing a 64-foot putt to win the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Although the zero-torque L.A.B. putters have grown widely in popularity in recent years – with players such as Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Lucas Glover currently employing them – it was Spaun with the major breakthrough. En route to victory, he made 136 feet of putts on Sunday … in just the final seven holes.
On Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Open, L.A.B. Tour rep Joe Miera, who works closely with Spaun on his putter needs, told GolfWRX.com reporter Andrew Tursky, “It’s J.J.’s week this week. He’s a grinder, and winning in Pittsburgh, a hard-working city, at Oakmont, a grinder’s course, it makes too much sense. He feels really positive, and Oakmont fits his game well.”
On Tuesday at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Tursky caught back up with Miera to hear more about his putter work with Spaun, just days after his prediction proved correct.
“We started working on his L.A.B. DF3 putter back in 2024 at Colonial, and he put it into play in Sea Island, then again at the Sony Open,” Miera told GolfWRX.com. “He was struggling a bit at the time, but I knew L.A.B. putters could help his game. I always kept things positive. What’s great about these putters is that you don’t have to worry about your stroke, you just have to worry about the line and speed.”
Well, Spaun’s line and speed were certainly right on the 72nd hole at Oakmont on Sunday. Also, since 2024, Spaun’s putting has improved from 108th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, to his current ranking of 40th in 2025.
Earlier in 2025, at THE PLAYERS Championship – where he lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy – Spaun had this to say about his L.A.B. Golf putter:
“I’ve been putting a lot better … I think the putter’s been a lot more stable as of recent months … I think people expect to kind of pull it off the rack and start making everything," Spaun said in a press conference. "You kind of have to unlearn some of your tendencies. Almost in a way you got to get out of the way of the putter or the ball, whatever you want to say, and just let it do its thing. There is no manipulation because it’s like zero-torque, or whatever, and it’s important to get fit for the right lie angle and stuff, because it’s lie-angle balanced and that’s the whole science behind it. So, yeah, it’s been really good for me lately and hopefully it keeps doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”
Spoiler alert: It did keep doing what it’s supposed to be doing.
Spaun’s putter, in particular, has a few interesting points of note. First, he uses a segmented top-line that runs from the face to the back of the head, which is an alignment line that Spaun chose when he first started working with Miera. Secondly, he equips the putter with a black Scotty Cameron grip, rather than L.A.B.’s stock press grip; Miera says that Spaun showed up with that grip on the club one day, and since it weighed about the same as the previous build, he saw no need to make a change.
Not be overshadowed by the 64-footer heard around the world, however, was Spaun’s drive on the 71st hole of the event. While playing the drivable, uphill par-4 17th, Spaun nearly holed the tee shot, setting up an easy two-putt birdie.
A look at J.J. Spaun's Titleist GT3 driver. (Credit GolfWRX)
Back in 2024, Spaun switched into a Titleist GT3, after using drivers from both Titleist and other manufacturers. In addition to the driver head change, Spaun also switched from Fujikura’s Ventus Blue 7X, into the newer Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6X shaft, in early 2025. The driver and shaft changes clearly worked, too, since he jumped from 111th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee in 2024, to his current ranking of 47th in 2025.
A look at J.J. Spaun's TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood. (Credit GolfWRX)
For the rest of his setup, Spaun uses a pair of TaylorMade Qi10 fairway woods (15 and 18 degrees), a mixed set of Srixon ZXi5 irons (4-iron) and Srixon ZXi7 irons (5-PW), and a mixed set of wedges, including a 50-degree Cleveland RTX ZipCore, a 54- degree Cleveland RTZ and a 60-degree Cleveland RTX-6. He uses Mitsubishi Diamana PD shafts in his fairway woods, and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts in his irons and wedges.
According to several Srixon Tour reps, Spaun uses irons with such stock lengths, lofts and lie angles that he could play clubs right off-the-rack and barely be able to tell a difference. The difference between him and most retail consumers, though, is that Spaun uses them so consistently well that he’s currently ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA TOUR in 2025.
For his grips, he uses just one wrap of tape underneath his Golf Pride Tour Velvets, and as for his golf ball – which gently rattled the flagstick on the 18th hole at Oakmont on Sunday – Spaun opts for the Srixon Z-Star Diamond model.
For Spaun, it’s a gear setup that perfectly suits a 2025 U.S. Open champion, and to the point of Miera, his putter fitter, Oakmont and Pittsburgh made a perfect fit for the personality of Spaun: he’s simply a grinder who works through adversity.