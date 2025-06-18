Inside J.J. Spaun’s winning 2025 U.S. Open gear setup

“I’ve been putting a lot better … I think the putter’s been a lot more stable as of recent months … I think people expect to kind of pull it off the rack and start making everything," Spaun said in a press conference. "You kind of have to unlearn some of your tendencies. Almost in a way you got to get out of the way of the putter or the ball, whatever you want to say, and just let it do its thing. There is no manipulation because it’s like zero-torque, or whatever, and it’s important to get fit for the right lie angle and stuff, because it’s lie-angle balanced and that’s the whole science behind it. So, yeah, it’s been really good for me lately and hopefully it keeps doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”