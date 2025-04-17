TOUR trend: Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood switch to TaylorMade Spider putters at RBC Heritage

“So Tommy, we started with the ZT, and that ZT we have kind of that top milling on the front with that, and he really liked that top milling, how that kind of framed the ball,” Holley said. “You know he uses his special ball, where the orange lines create that single path … so the milling kind of lined up well with that when he lines up the ball. We took a regular Tour, short slant putter that was completely blank, and I pulled out the Sharpie and did my best to kind of draw some stuff on there for him, and he liked it.”