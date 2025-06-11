Check out limited-edition gear spotted at 2025 U.S. Open
A look at Scotty Cameron’s bald eagle putter covers. (GolfWRX)
While the world’s best players and top qualifiers prepare to play in the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, GolfWRX.com has been busy checking out the awesome custom gear out on the grounds.
Major championships are – obviously – a major deal for the participants of the event, but they’re also majorly competitive for equipment manufacturers, too.
What company has the best custom gear? Who’s getting the most admiration and buzz from the fans? Who’s getting the most likes on social media?
The custom gear game is like a sport all of its own, and creatively blending important thematic elements for the week is a must.
The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club – located in the suburbs of Pittsburgh – provides some unique fodder for creativity. There’s the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates black-and-yellow option, there’s the classic red-white-and-blue United States of America connection, there’s the famous green-and-white striped Oakmont clubhouse, the famous 13-row "Church Pews" bunker, and there’s even Johnny Miller’s record-breaking round of 63 to win the at Oakmont in 1973.
Luckily for the fans, equipment manufacturers pulled from all these muses, and provided a great slate of cool, limited-edition gear for this year’s U.S. Open.
Now, sit back and enjoy the show.
Ping’s red-white-blue-and-gold staff bag
A look at Ping’s red-white-blue-and-gold staff bag. (GolfWRX)
Ping's Anthem staff bag at Oakmont is loud and proud with the stars and stripes featured on each side and gold Ping lettering to go with.
Callaway’s Oakmont clubhouse and Church Pew bunker-inspired gear
Callaway went full-Oakmont with their staff bags for the week. The bag features the iconic "Church Pews" bunker along the side with smaller versions on the zippers. It's traditional green, white and brown coloring matches the famous clubhouse at the course.
Scotty Cameron’s bald eagle putter covers
A look at Scotty Cameron’s bald eagle putter covers. (GolfWRX)
Scotty Cameron went all out with the USA theme. The custom Tour-only headcovers feature the nation's bird, the bald eagle, with star and stripes feathers. You can't get more patriotic than that.
TaylorMade’s red-white-and-silver 'Original One 1979' Pittsburgh Persimmon metalwood staff bags
A look at TaylorMade’s red-white-and-silver “Original One 1979” Pittsburgh Persimmon metalwood staff bags. (GolfWRX)
TaylorMade, known for changing the golf world with their Pittsburgh Persimmon metal wood, has subtle references to the club on their Heritage Staff Bag, while honoring the nation’s championship with red, white and blue colorways throughout.
Jason Day’s yellow-and-black DeWalt staff bag (for the Pittsburgh connection), instead of his usual black-and-yellow bag
A look at Jason Day’s yellow-and-black DeWalt staff bag. (GolfWRX)
While he caught everyone's attention with his practice round shorts, Day is going with a Pittsburgh sports team-inspired bag with yellow-and-black colouring.
Bettinardi’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes headcovers
A look at Bettinardi’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes headcovers. (GolfWRX)
Bettinardi’s Tour department headcovers for the U.S Open feature USA-themed red-white-and-blue, stars and stripes.
Toulon’s Small Batch Pittsburgh putter, with nods to Johnny Miller's record-breaking 63
Touloun went all-out with their Small Batch Pittsburgh putter, which features reminders of Miller's record-breaking 63 to win the 1973 U.S. Open. In yellow-and-black colorways, synonymous with Pittsburgh, the club head has 63 engraved on the toe and the headcover features the scorecard from Miller's final round at Oakmont.
L.A.B. Golf’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-Church Pews mallet putter cover
A look at L.A.B. Golf’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-Church Pews mallet putter cover. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
L.A.B. Golf’s U.S Open headcover shows their L.A.B. Rat mascot upon the Church Pews bunker along with Oakmont's Squirrel logo.
PXG’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes stand bag
A look at PXG’s red-white-and-blue, stars-and-stripes stand bag. (GolfWRX)
PXG's stand bag features subtle stitching of red, white and blue around the edges of the bag.
Cobra's 'The Burgh' staff bag and headcovers
A look at Cobra's "The Burgh" staff bag and headcovers. (GolfWRX)
Cobra's "The Burgh" bag draws inspiration from the Steel City, featuring one of the famous bridges that crosses the city's three rivers: the Allegheny River, the Monongahela River, and the Ohio River.
