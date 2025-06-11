Check out limited-edition gear spotted at 2025 U.S. Open

The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club – located in the suburbs of Pittsburgh – provides some unique fodder for creativity. There’s the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates black-and-yellow option, there’s the classic red-white-and-blue United States of America connection, there’s the famous green-and-white striped Oakmont clubhouse, the famous 13-row "Church Pews" bunker, and there’s even Johnny Miller’s record-breaking round of 63 to win the at Oakmont in 1973.