4H AGO

Justin Thomas switches driver, shaft at U.S Open to gain speed, reduce spin

2 Min Read

Equipment

    Written by GolfWRX

    So far this season, Justin Thomas has already amassed six top-10 finishes in 13 events, with three runner-up finishes and a victory at the 2025 RBC Heritage in April.

    But coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship and a T31 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Thomas used his week off from competition to address one area that could use improvement: his driver play.

    Currently in 2025, Thomas ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, eigth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting, 94th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 121st in Driving Accuracy. At an Oakmont Country Club layout this week that features viciously long and thick rough, it’s paramount to get the driver dialed in and hit the ball long and straight off the tee.

    That’s where Titleist metalwood fitting expert JJ Van Wezenbeeck comes in.

    To begin improving on Thomas’ driver setup, Van Wezenbeeck sent out some different driver and shaft combinations to Thomas’ coach Matt Killen. Then, as Killen and Thomas worked together on the range last week at Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Nashville, Tennessee, Van Wezenbeeck connected via FaceTime into the session to oversee the Trackman numbers and ball flight during testing.

    With his previous Titleist GT2 10-degree driver setup, in a D2 SureFit hosel setting (-0.75 degrees of loft and 1.5 degrees upright lie angle), Thomas’ spin had started to creep upward, averaging around 2800 rpm. As Thomas has started to move faster over the summer, his spin rates have also increased. Thomas sought to flatten out that ball flight and reduce spin.

    So, after testing both GT2 and GT3 driver heads and various shaft combinations, they settled on a new driver build. Now at the U.S. Open, Thomas is set to use a Titleist GT2 9-degree head, in a D4 setting (+0.75 degrees of loft and standard lie angle), equipped with a new Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6X shaft.


    A closer look at Justin Thomas' new driver hosel. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Justin Thomas' new driver at address. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Justin Thomas' new driver sole. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    The result? Earlier this week on-site at the 2025 U.S. Open, Van Wezenbeeck said Thomas was averaging about 179 mph of ball speed, which is up from his current PGA TOUR season average of 178.13 mph. Thomas now has the ball flight he prefers, too.

    A closer look at Justin Thomas' new driver shaft. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    With more speed, control and comfort with the driver, Thomas is ready to take on the daunting Oakmont Country Club this week to try and secure his third career major championship victory, first ever U.S. Open victory and 17th career PGA TOUR win.

