Check out Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square 'Max 1,' 'Max 1 Stripe' prototype putters spotted at Valspar Championship

It's not the first time that golf equipment manufacturers have drawn inspiration from others when trying to create their next hit product, and while comparisons can certainly be made, it should be noted that Odyssey is no stranger to developing putters that have a “stroke-balanced” style of design that’s made to stabilize a player’s putting stroke. In addition to the Square 2 Square platform, for instance, the Odyssey Backstryke was released to the public in 2010 – still used by PGA TOUR player Tommy Gainey – and the “Toe Up” putters from 2016 had a toe hang that pointed upwards, helping to reduce torque, or twisting, throughout the stroke.