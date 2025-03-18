Check out Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square 'Max 1,' 'Max 1 Stripe' prototype putters spotted at Valspar Championship
3 Min Read
A look at Odyssey's new Square 2 Square Max 1 putter. (GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX
As the PGA TOUR heads to the final stop of the 2025 Florida Swing, GolfWRX.com spotted two new Ai-One Square 2 Square prototype putters, on-site at the Valspar Championship.
The “Max 1” and “Max 1 Stripe" mark the newest entry in the world of “stroke balanced” putters from Odyssey, categorized inside of the company’s “Ai-One” platform of putter models that first launched in 2023.
Odyssey’s Ai-One designs come available in various head shapes and alignment features, each equipped with Ai-One urethane face inserts that are made to enhance roll by maximizing forgiveness across the face and helping with speed control. Additionally, the company’s Square 2 Square line of putters are center-shafted designs that use stroke-balancing technology to help to keep the putter face square throughout the stroke.
The new prototype putters are drawing attention from the equipment world due to their head shapes, which are reminiscent of the L.A.B. Golf DF3 putters that have been popular on the PGA TOUR – most notably used by Rickie Fowler during the 2025 season and J.J. Spaun, who narrowly missed out on winning THE PLAYERS Championship after falling short to Rory McIlroy in the Monday playoff at TPC Sawgrass. The Max 1 head feautes a single alignment line on the top line of the putter, with the shaft centered behind the front portion of the head. The Max 1 Stripe sees a contrasting white stripe running the length of the head.
J.J. Spaun escapes pine straw and swirls in 24-foot par save at THE PLAYERS
It's not the first time that golf equipment manufacturers have drawn inspiration from others when trying to create their next hit product, and while comparisons can certainly be made, it should be noted that Odyssey is no stranger to developing putters that have a “stroke-balanced” style of design that’s made to stabilize a player’s putting stroke. In addition to the Square 2 Square platform, for instance, the Odyssey Backstryke was released to the public in 2010 – still used by PGA TOUR player Tommy Gainey – and the “Toe Up” putters from 2016 had a toe hang that pointed upwards, helping to reduce torque, or twisting, throughout the stroke.
On Monday, GolfWRX.com spoke with PGA TOUR player Kevin Yu, who was spotted testing the new Max 1 Stripe putter at the Innnisbrook Resort in preparation for the Copperhead Course.
“First of all, I feel like the putter is very easy to aim,” Yu said. ”Recently I’ve been having a little issue with aiming, especially right-to-left (putts). Just feel like the shape of that head, it makes it a little easier for me to aim and putt better. Also I feel like the square (design), the head wasn’t moving a lot, especially helped me with my stroke quite a lot, too. So far it’s been good, a good change. Hopefully, it’s going into the bag.”
Odyssey has not yet spoken publicly about the new putter designs, so for now, we must wait for more information, and see what PGA TOUR players end up making the switch. Head over to GolfWRX.com for more information and photos of the new Max 1 and Max 1 Stripe putters.