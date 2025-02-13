Viktor Hovland changes out Ping putter for first time in PGA TOUR career

“We’ve seen some popular models out here that have that onset, that really have that face in front of the shaft, and it kind of frees up the ball,” Goodwin said. “Guys like the visual of that. Center shafts have been popular lately. We did our take on it. It has a little bit of toe hang that matches kind of what Viktor does naturally. So the start line has been really, really good, but mainly he just really likes it at address – it sits so square.”