Why Scottie Scheffler added TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood to bag at Torrey Pines
The rough at Torrey Pines this week is thick – and especially dense, due to Wednesday rainfall – so some PGA TOUR players are adding high-lofted fairway woods to their bags. The added loft on fairway woods, such as 5-, 7- and 9-woods, typically help to launch the ball higher than their long-iron equivalents, due to their lower centers of gravity and overall head mass.
Add world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to the list.
Scheffler typically opts for just a 3-wood in the fairway wood category, but this week, thanks to a helpful tip from his caddie Ted Scott, Scheffler decided to test some 5-woods, and eventually, some 7-woods, too.
Studying up during the recent 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, also hosted at Torrey Pines, Scott saw how other players were handling the thick rough. High-lofted fairway woods were helping launch the ball higher to get out of trouble, so he suggested Scheffler try out a 5-wood.
On Monday afternoon, Scheffler requested that the TaylorMade team build him up a 5-wood to try.
Scheffler had a target yardage in mind: 245 yards. That’s the number that would properly fill the gap between his longest iron and his 3-wood.
The problem was, though, that a true 5-wood was going too far, around 255-260 yards. That’s when TaylorMade Tour rep Adrian Rietveld and the team pivoted into a strong-lofted 7-wood, instead. Scheffler tried a few different 7-wood builds, before settling into a TaylorMade Qi35 19.75-degree fairway wood. For TaylorMade, it’s the “core” model, and it’s equipped with a bonded hosel, a Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft (tipped 2 inches), and it measures 41.5 inches in overall length – that’s exactly an inch shorter than his 3-wood.
Rietveld, who walked 18 holes with Scheffler during his Wednesday pro-am, noted that Scheffler used the club both out of the rough and on some of the longer par 3s, to great avail.
A look at Scottie Scheffler's TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood that he has in play at Torrey Pines for The Genesis Invitational. (GolfWRX)
“He wanted it to go 245, so for him, 5 wood's not 245, a 5-wood’s going to go 255-260,” Rietveld told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at Torrey Pines. “So I suggested we do it in the 7-wood, or a strong 7-wood. So we built up a Tour and our core offering in the Qi35 and tested them on Tuesday about midday-ish. And then we just hit the course with him (for the Wednesday pro-am). Geez, he’s using it way more than I thought. … On 12, he hit this shot, he had 180 out of the rough (and he hit the green). Then he hit a 4-iron from the same spot afterwards and couldn’t get it 50 yards. So he’s getting the launch out of (the 7-wood). Then, you look at like (hole 11, par 3, 225 yards), (hole 16, 227 yards), he’s hitting it on all these holes. … He’s pretty comfortable with it out of the rough, and off the fairway and in the par 3s I guess, as well.”
Numbers-wise, from a clean lie, Scheffler is launching the new 7-wood at 11 degrees with 4100-4200 rpm of launch, producing about 128 feet of peak height. According to Rietveld, that’s about 20 feet higher launch than his 3-iron.
The goal for Scheffler – at the encouragement of Scott – was to launch the ball higher, especially out of the thick Torrey Pines rough. And, apparently, that goal was achieved with a new Qi35 7-wood.
The world No. 1 player has added a new tool to the toolbox. Competition, take note.