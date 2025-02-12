See why Daniel Berger is finally switching out his 13-year-old irons

“I made it a point last year, at the end of the year, that I wanted to test clubs for the first time in a long time,” Berger told GolfWRX.com ahead of The Genesis Invitational. “My coach came down and got sent a bunch of irons, and everything was pretty similar from pitching wedge to 7-iron in the five different sets that I tried. And then once I got to 6, 5, 4, the Pings tested the best [in the categories of] peak height, consistent spin. And so I put ‘em in the bag and tried to keep them in the bag for at least a month to really give them a chance because sometimes you put a set in, you hit a couple of bad shots and you want to go back to your old set. So I just made it a point to really stick with them, and I love ‘em, so they’ll be in the bag for a while.”