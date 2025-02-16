Winners bag: Ludvig Åberg wins with final-round driver swap, new golf ball at The Genesis Invitational
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Ludvig Åberg captured his second win on the PGA TOUR with an emphatic back-nine 32 at The Genesis Invitational to come from behind at Torrey Pines’ South Course.
Åberg, 25, has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best drivers, and he returned to the PGA TOUR last fall after time away to recover from knee surgery with a new driver. Åberg, who says he’s slow to change clubs, used the time away from competition to test Titleist’s new GT2 driver, which was released in the summer of 2024. The club earned a spot in the bag for three rounds at Torrey Pines but the Swede swapped to his older Titleist TSR2 for the final round before he went on to claim his second TOUR title with it in San Diego. Both were equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft.
It wasn’t the only change Åberg made to collect the third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season. He started the new year with a different golf ball. Åberg transitioned to the 2025 Pro V1x after spending time testing with Fordie Pitts, Titleist’s director of Tour Validation and Research.
“Just to tighten that [spin] window a little bit was a big deal with the driver,” Åberg said in Titleist’s Tour report. “And then I felt like my irons reacted very similar and then just a little bit softer and more spin control I think around the greens. So I'll take that.
“The game at our level is so tight and a good season can be separated by just a couple of points here and there. So if you can find just a little bit that’ll make you a little bit better, a little bit more consistent or a little bit more control, I'm going to be up for it and I think most guys will do, too.”
Despite back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes at a tough Torrey Pines South Course, Åberg rattled off six birdies in his last 14 holes, including three in a row from Nos. 12-15, to win by one over Maverick McNealy.
See his full setup below for The Genesis Invitational:
Driver: Titleist GT2, R1-3, Titleist TSR2 R4 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
7-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (50-08F, 54-10S, 60-08M)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x