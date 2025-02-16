Winners bag: Ludvig Åberg wins with final-round driver swap, new golf ball at The Genesis Invitational

Åberg, 25, has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best drivers, and he returned to the PGA TOUR last fall after time away to recover from knee surgery with a new driver. Åberg, who says he’s slow to change clubs, used the time away from competition to test Titleist’s new GT2 driver, which was released in the summer of 2024. The club earned a spot in the bag for three rounds at Torrey Pines but the Swede swapped to his older Titleist TSR2 for the final round before he went on to claim his second TOUR title with it in San Diego. Both were equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft.