LPGA star Nelly Korda spotted using new TaylorMade Qi35 Max prototype driver at Grant Thornton Invitational
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Earlier this week, four new TaylorMade drivers appeared on USGA’s Conforming Clubs list, including a Qi35, a Qi35 LS, a Qi35 Max and a left-handed Qi35 LS.
On Tuesday at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational, LPGA star and world No. 1 Nelly Korda was already spotted with a TaylorMade Qi35 Max 10.5-degree driver in her bag.
Throughout 2024, Korda, who has an astounding seven wins in her 16 starts on the LPGA this year, including a major victory at The Chevron Championship, has been using a TaylorMade Qi10 Max 10.5-degree driver. Using her old driver, Korda currently ranks first in Total Driving, third in Strokes Gained: Driving, and 20th in Distance on the LPGA.
The new TaylorMade Qi35 driver spotted in Nelly Korda's bag at the Grant Thornton Invitational. (GolfWRX)
Now, playing alongside Daniel Berger at Tiburón Golf Club this week in the three-day event that sees players from the PGA TOUR and LPGA team up to play different formats, Korda appears ready to switch to TaylorMade’s unreleased Qi35 Max prototype.
Unfortunately, TaylorMade has yet to speak publicly about the new Qi35 drivers, so we’re left only to speculate about what new technologies may be housed within the new drivers, and when/if they’ll be coming to retail.
The new TaylorMade Qi35 driver spotted in Nelly Korda's bag at the Grant Thornton Invitational. (GolfWRX)
For now, we’ll have to watch Korda give the driver a go for the first time at the Grant Thornton Invitational, and await further information from TaylorMade about its new Qi35 drivers.
Check below for the rest of Korda’s bag.
Driver: Qi35 Max (10.5 degrees)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red 7 S
7-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S
Hybrid: Ping G425 (26 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 7 S
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5), TaylorMade P7MC (6-PW)
Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber i80 cw
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 54-SB), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-T)
Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber i95 cw
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X with an L-neck and short sightline