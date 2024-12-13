LPGA star Nelly Korda spotted using new TaylorMade Qi35 Max prototype driver at Grant Thornton Invitational

Throughout 2024, Korda, who has an astounding seven wins in her 16 starts on the LPGA this year, including a major victory at The Chevron Championship, has been using a TaylorMade Qi10 Max 10.5-degree driver. Using her old driver, Korda currently ranks first in Total Driving, third in Strokes Gained: Driving, and 20th in Distance on the LPGA.