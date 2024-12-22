Winner's Bag: Bernhard, Jason Langer at PNC Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
At a time for bringing families together, there was no splitting Team Langer and Team Woods at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes PNC Championship.
But on the first playoff hole, Bernhard Langer drained a curling eagle putt at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club's par-5 18th to win the event for a record fourth time alongside his son Jason. It was the sixth time Bernhard Langer had come out on top at the annual 20-team family event after winning it back-to-back with his other son Stefan Langer.
Bernhard Langer made putt after putt on the back nine with his trademark Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long putter which he has used for much of his Champions Tour career. Instead of using grips that are made specifically for putters, Langer’s Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter is equipped with two Golf Pride club grips that have been doctored to fit onto his putter. Langer prefers the feel of club grips compared to the larger options typically seen on the putter-specific grip market. For additional alignment, Langer uses a simple sharpie method on the crown of his 2-ball putter to add a thick line that runs parallel to his intended target line. It might not be fancy, but it certainly works.
Langer started the year by undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles sustained while playing pickleball on Feb. 1, but went on to earn a record-setting 47th career PGA TOUR Champions victory at the season-ending 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Bernhard Langer
Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI
Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (18 degrees)
Shaft: Midas
Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro (22 degrees)
Shaft: Midas
Irons: Tour Edge Exotics CBX (4-6), Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723 (7-9), Tour Edge BL Proto (PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (56), Titleist Vokey Design Prototype (60)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long
Grips: Golf Pride V55
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Jason Langer
Driver: Ping G400
3-wood: TaylorMade M1
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)
Wedges: Callaway MD3 (56), TaylorMade MG (60)
Putter: Odyssey Metal X Milled No. 1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord