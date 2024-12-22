Winner's Bag: Bernhard, Jason Langer at PNC Championship

Bernhard Langer made putt after putt on the back nine with his trademark Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Long putter which he has used for much of his Champions Tour career. Instead of using grips that are made specifically for putters, Langer’s Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter is equipped with two Golf Pride club grips that have been doctored to fit onto his putter. Langer prefers the feel of club grips compared to the larger options typically seen on the putter-specific grip market. For additional alignment, Langer uses a simple sharpie method on the crown of his 2-ball putter to add a thick line that runs parallel to his intended target line. It might not be fancy, but it certainly works.