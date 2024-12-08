Winner's bag: Scottie Scheffler repeats at Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler reminded the world of his status as the game's top player this week in the Bahamas, capturing victory for the second time in a row at the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge. Scheffler rode a new claw-like putting stroke on shorter putts to a six-stroke victory over Tom Kim.
Check out the clubs he used to capture the title here:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees @8.25)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees @14.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM9 Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1