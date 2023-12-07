Inside the mind of Logan Olson, designer of Scottie Scheffler’s new putter

It’s that super exposed feeling where, to some degree, it feels like you are out there making the putts with him. You live and die with the emotions that go along with how the rock is being rolled. I was stuck in this constant zone of trying not to watch but also not being able to look away. It helped that I had a few big projects I was working on all weekend here at the shop, so I had a bit of a distraction. I’m sure if I was at home watching, it would have been rough.