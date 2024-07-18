Why Collin Morikawa switched into unreleased TaylorMade irons ahead of The British Open Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
When Collin Morikawa comes to the links, he prepares his irons accordingly.
Morikawa switched into P7MC short irons before winning the 2021 Open Championship. The P7MC’s had less bounce than the P730 blade irons he had been playing, making the new clubs better suited for the firm links turf. The soles of his previous irons were making it more difficult for him to hit the sweet spot, necessitating a change.
Three years later, Morikawa has once again changed his irons to deal with the unique Scottish turf.
A look at Collin Morikawa's TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron with a cavity-back construction. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Morikawa has been using TaylorMade P730 blade short irons (7-PW), P7MC mid irons (5-6) and a TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron with a cavity-back construction this year.
However, he switched into a new set of TaylorMade P7CB irons (5-PW) before finishing T4 at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open, to go along with his familiar “Proto” 4 iron. TaylorMade’s P7CB irons are the finalized versions of the “Proto” 4-iron that Morikawa has been using, except they remain unreleased to retail.
Collin Morikawa switched into a full set of the new P7CB irons to aid with turf interaction, just like he did prior to his 2021 Open Championship victory. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
According to TaylorMade, Morikawa switched into a full set of the new P7CB irons to aid with turf interaction, just like he did prior to his 2021 Open victory.
Morikawa is honing in on his winning formula overseas.
Prior to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa switched into a new set of TaylorMade P7CB irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Morikawa also has switched from his usual TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood to a lower-launching TaylorMade P790 3-iron equipped with a Project X HZRDUS 105 Hybrid shaft. The loft of the club has been bent down to 19 degrees.
TaylorMade says that Morikawa switched into the new driving iron In order to “have an option to hit something lower that will roll out in the fairways.”
Will his switches pay off with another Open victory? We’ll have to wait and see.