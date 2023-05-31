The mixed club makeup Chris Gotterup has in the bag for his PGA TOUR return
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Chris Gotterup won last year’s Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in collegiate golf. That honor earned him a spot in this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which is hosted by Nicklaus. It will be Gotterup’s first PGA TOUR start of the year after a successful start to his Korn Ferry Tour season.
Gotterup got plenty of PGA TOUR experience last year after turning pro out of the University of Oklahoma. He made the cut in 10 of 12 PGA TOUR starts in 2022, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
This year, he has competed primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing third in last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He ranks 32nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List; the top 30 at season’s end will earn PGA TOUR cards.
Gotterup signed a golf ball deal with Bridgestone Golf in February, but he’s retained free agency when it comes to the rest of his clubs. And he exercises that freedom by using clubs from four different manufacturers.
GolfWRX.com caught up with Gotterup on Tuesday to see what clubs are currently in his bag. You may notice Gotterup, a New Jersey native, represents both Oklahoma and Rutgers University on his headcovers and wedges. Why? He transferred from Rutgers, where he was a Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, before his senior year.
See below for full specifications and in-hand photos of Gotterup’s equipment setup.
(GolfWRX)
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black
(GolfWRX)
3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 80TX
(GolfWRX)
Driving Iron: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (2 iron)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 105 Hybrid TX-Flex
(GolfWRX)
Irons: Mizuno Pro 221 (4-9 iron)
(GolfWRX)
Wedges: Mizuno T22 (45 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM9 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)
(GolfWRX)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X