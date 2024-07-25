Wesley Bryan on using two drivers, an ‘oopsie hybrid,’ odd setup at 3M Open
4 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Trick-shot artist, golf YouTube star and PGA TOUR player Wesley Bryan has a flair for keeping his fans and followers entertained, even in the face of adversity.
Amidst a national security issue that left Bryan with a canceled flight following the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Bryan decided to make the 18-hour drive to Minnesota for the 3M Open, rather than flying in on Wednesday, which was his earliest flight option.
In true Bryan fashion, he kept his social media followers updated on his status.
It was far from a miserable road trip, however. On Wednesday, Bryan said he had “a great time,” and that it was “honestly one of the most beautiful drives I’ve ever made.”
Safely on-site at TPC Twin Cities, and a practice round with Zach Johnson and Tom Whitney under his belt, Bryan took PGATOUR.COM and GolfWRX.com through a tour of his ever-entertaining golf club setup on Wednesday.
It’s been well-documented that Bryan uses two 4-irons in his golf bag – including a Takomo 101U Driving Iron, and a Titleist T200 – but that’s not the only notable oddity throughout his bag.
As Bryan revealed on Wednesday, he actually played in last week’s Barracuda Championship with two drivers: a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max, which has been his gamer throughout 2024, and a new Titleist GT2 driver. According to Bryan, the dual-driver setup allowed him to work the ball both ways off the tee more easily.
“One was a little more friendly to draw, and one was a little more friendly to fade,” Bryan said.
This week at the 3M Open, however, Bryan says he’s sticking with just one driver: the Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max, which he enjoys for its forgiveness, especially on shots that he misses on the toe of the face.
“The reason I like this driver so much is… a lot of guys hit the ball in the middle of the club face; and, yes, that’s probably the way you’re supposed to hit driver. I try to utilize a lot of the face,” Bryan said jokingly. “You see…my tee marks go anywhere from (the center of the face) all the way to over here (on the toe of the face). So I like to utilize about an inch and a half of the club face here. The forgiveness on the toe of this driver is second to none, and again, I hit it pretty poor, as you guys know, off the tee most of the time, although it’s getting a lot better. This driver offers a lot of forgiveness.”
In addition to the driver movement at the top end of his setup, Bryan has also introduced a new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max 3-wood into his lineup to match up with his driver.
“I had a (TaylorMade) Stealth 3-wood in there for a while, but I enjoyed the Ai Smoke driver so much that I got Johnny Thompson (a Callaway Tour rep) out here to build up a 3-wood as similar as possible,” Bryan explained. “This club was used just yesterday in a round to take some money off of Tom Whitney and Zach Johnson on the final hole. I drove it in the hazard, which is obviously not uncommon. Dropped it on a side hill in the rough from 265 yards, hit it to 10 feet… and made birdie the hard way. So this club, I’ve really been enjoying it; it’s been in the bag for about three weeks now.”
Bryan also uses a TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid, which interestingly ended up in his bag by accident last year.
“[My hybrid] was built just as a backup while I was waiting for my clubs to arrive [at the John Deere Classic last year], and I needed stuff I could go play the pro-am with, so this was just kind of an 'oopsie' hybrid… it turns out I love it. It’s been in the bag ever since.”
As for the lower end of Bryan’s bag, he uniquely uses a 56-degree wedge and a 58-degree wedge. Most players prefer a bit more of a gap in yardages between their wedges, but the lower-lofted lob wedge helps Bryan control his trajectory.
For his flat stick, Bryan employs an L.A.B. Link.1 blade-style putter, equipped with lie-angle balanced technology and a stiff TPT shaft. According to Bryan, he wasn’t aware that putter shafts mattered much to his stroke prior to switching into a L.A.B. putter, but he’s since changed his tune.
“Before I started using a L.A.B. putter, I did not understand the importance of a putter shaft,” Bryan said. “I honestly didn’t know shafts made a difference in putters. When I started with L.A.B., they had all these shaft options. I decided to go with a TPT one, it is the stiffest option that they have, [which provide] a better response time to the hands. As far as putting, I’ve been very thrilled with how I’m rolling it. I feel like my quality of putt has increased.”
To hear more about Bryan’s full club setup, don’t forget to watch our full WITB video embedded above, and check out this video as Bryan hits every club in his bag (and reveals his yardages with each one).