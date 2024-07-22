S.Y. Noh betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a sixth-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Noh's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
- Noh last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 69th with a score of 2-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Noh's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|7/21/2022
|38
|69-71-69-72
|-3
|7/23/2020
|W/D
|74
|+3
Noh's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Noh has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Noh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Noh has an average of 1.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 4.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.7
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|60
|22.88%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|8.95%
Noh's best finishes
- Noh played 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Noh had his best performance at the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 20-under and finished sixth (zero shots back of the winner).
- Noh collected 184 points last season, placing 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|190
|-0.624
|1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.335
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.010
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.743
|4.561
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the 3M Open.
