S.Y. Noh betting profile: 3M Open

Over his last five appearances, Noh has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Noh has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.

Noh has an average of 1.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.