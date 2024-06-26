Miles brings smiles: See what clubs 15-year-old Miles Russell is using in PGA TOUR debut
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
At just 15 years old, Miles Russell, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing in at 135 pounds, is making his PGA TOUR debut at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.
Russell’s already impressive playing resume includes victories at the Junior PGA Championship and Junior PLAYERS when he was 14. In April, he became the youngest player to ever make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at age 15, en route to a T21 finish.
Now, Russell is set to make his PGA TOUR debut at Detroit Golf Club this week, playing on a sponsor exemption.
Although Russell is giving up a lot compared to his competitors in terms of age and height, he can still bring the speed. In a warm-up session on the range at Detroit Golf Club on Tuesday, Russell was spotted hitting ball speeds of around 168-170 mph on a Full Swing launch monitor, compared to the current PGA TOUR average of 173.73 mph, according to PGATOUR.com.
Miles Russell's TaylorMade MG4 60-degree wedge stamped with "Smiles". (GolfWRX)
He brings the smiles with his short game, too. Just ask his 60-degree TaylorMade MG4 lob wedge and his TaylorMade TP Soto putter.
Miles Russell's TaylorMade TP Soto putter, stamped with "Smiles". (GolfWRX)
So what other clubs does a 170-ball-speed-hitting, 15-year-old golfer use when he tees it up in a PGA TOUR event for the first time?
Miles Russell's TaylorMade TP Soto putter. (GolfWRX)
GolfWRX.com found out on Tuesday in Detroit. Check out Russell’s full club specs below (and check out his swing here).
Miles Russell swing breakdown
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6X
Miles Russell's Qi10 LS Driver. (GolfWRX)
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (15 degrees)
Shaft: Monstar Premium 67X
Miles Russell’s TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood. (GolfWRX)
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
Miles Russell's TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood. (GolfWRX)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-iron), TaylorMade P7MC (5-9 iron)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (4-iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100 (5-9)
Miles Russell's TaylorMade P-7MC Irons. (GolfWRX)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue S400 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Miles Russell's TaylorMade MG4 56-degree wedge. (GolfWRX)