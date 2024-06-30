PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Winner's Bag: See clubs Cam Davis used to win Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Cam Davis captured his second PGA TOUR victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, becoming the only multiple-time winner of the event. See the clubs he used en route to a one-stroke victory at Detroit Golf Club.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X

    3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

    Irons: Titleist T100 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-PW)
    Shafts: KBS Tour V 120 X

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-14F). Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-L)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful Prototype

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.