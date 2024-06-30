28M AGO
Winner's Bag: See clubs Cam Davis used to win Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Cam Davis captured his second PGA TOUR victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, becoming the only multiple-time winner of the event. See the clubs he used en route to a one-stroke victory at Detroit Golf Club.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Titleist T100 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 120 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-14F). Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align
Ball: Titleist Pro V1