4H AGO

Brand new TaylorMade 'Proto' iron spotted at Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Equipment

On Tuesday in Detroit, TaylorMade showed off a brand new “Proto” iron built for Nick Dunlap to test this week. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    An all-new TaylorMade “Proto” iron has hit the PGA TOUR testing grounds at the Rocket Mortgage Classic – and it’s decidedly different than the one you may have already seen earlier in the year.

    Back at the Valero Texas Open in April, Rory McIlroy unveiled a never-before-seen TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron. He put it into play that week, citing its higher launch and desired feel, and it hasn’t left his bag since.

    Back at the 2024 Valero Texas Open in April, Rory McIlroy unveiled a never-before-seen TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Collin Morikawa followed suit shortly thereafter, also putting a TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron into play at the 2024 RBC Heritage, and Michael Block put the first seen full set of the “Proto” irons in play at the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Since then, it’s been revealed that the “Proto” irons are actually new TaylorMade P-7CB cavity-back irons, as unveiled by LPGA superstar Nelly Korda.

    A look at TaylorMade’s previous P7CB “Proto" iron. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    On Tuesday at Detroit Golf Club, GolfWRX spotted a new TaylorMade "proto" iron at Detroit Golf Club for Nick Dunlap to test.


    On Tuesday in Detroit, TaylorMade showed off a brand new “Proto” iron built for Nick Dunlap to test this week. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Early speculation is that Taylormade's new "Proto" iron is made with a hollow-bodied construction, thanks to its screw port in the toe section, and thru-slot in the sole of the iron. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    If Taylormade's new "Proto" iron is indeed a new hollow-bodied construction, it may offer an uptick in ball speeds across the face. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    On Tuesday in Detroit, TaylorMade showed off a brand new “Proto” iron built for Nick Dunlap to test this week. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Early speculation is that the iron is made with a hollow-bodied construction, thanks to its screw port in the toe section, and thru-slot in the sole of the iron. This is a significantly different design than TaylorMade’s previous P7CB “Proto,” and if it is indeed a new hollow-bodied construction, it may offer an uptick in ball speeds across the face.

    However, since TaylorMade hasn’t revealed any under-the-hood design information, it’s all speculation at this point. For now, all we have are photos until more information and feedback reaches the public sphere.

