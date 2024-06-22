See clubs Cameron Young used to shoot 59, including brand-new putter

Young switched into the Phantom 5.5 during the Florida Swing because the putter had more “toe flow” than his previous face-balanced mallet. That means the putterhead opens and closes more during the stroke instead of staying square. It is preferred by players who prefer for the putterhead to rotate a bit more in the stroke instead of staying square. The Phantom 5.5 also has a short neck instead of a “knuckle neck” with some offset, similar to what is seen with many blade-style putters, like he had been using.