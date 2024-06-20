Michael Thorbjornsen considers adding TaylorMade 4-wood for Travelers Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Michael Thorbjornsen, a former standout amateur and product of Stanford University, has officially earned his PGA TOUR card through the 2025 season by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Rankings, and he’s playing in his first event as a professional at this week’s Travelers Championship after being awarded a sponsor exemption.
This isn’t Thorbjornsen’s first Travelers, though. He finished fourth at TPC River Highlands in 2022, which was the first top-5 finish by an amateur on the PGA TOUR since 2017.
Michael Thorbjornsen reflects on fourth-place finish at 2022 Travelers
Now that he’s making his professional debut, here on the Equipment Report we had to take a dive into Thorbjornsen’s bag setup.
A look at Michael Thorbjornsen's 4-wood. (GolfWRX)
Typically, he plays without any fairway woods – he usually uses just a driver and a stash of driving irons. This week, though, Thorbjornsen is considering switching out his usual TaylorMade P790 2-iron for a new TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 4-wood, which has 16.5 degrees of loft, and is equipped with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft.
Aside from a Thor-hammer-inspired wedge stamping, the most unique part of Thorbjornsen’s bag might just be his grips – or, at least, the way he grips his grips.
A look at one of Michael Thorbjornsen's wedges with Thor's hammer stamped on it. (GolfWRX)
For his entire career, Thorbjornsen has used a 10-finger grip rather than the popular interlock or overlap grips that most PGA TOUR players employ.
In a video posted to PGATOUR.COM this week, Thorbjornsen shows off his current TaylorMade bag setup, and explains why he uses a 10-finger grip.
“I haven’t made any grip changes in my whole career,” he explains. “I guess when I was 5 or 6 years old, I would go with a complete baseball grip and would have no thumbs on the club, so I think putting thumbs on the club definitely helps, especially at this level. I’ve had it my whole life. I haven’t really needed to change it or felt the need to change. So, we’re rocking with it, and will continue to do so for the rest of my career.”
Check out Thorbjornsen’s full bag specifications below, from this week at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
*Note: Thorbjornsen is deciding between a TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 4-wood, and a TaylorMade P-790 2-iron this week
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
4-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X
Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (2-iron), TaylorMade P770 (3-iron) and TaylorMade P-7MC (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue XSeven (2 and 3 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120V
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X (T-line alignment)