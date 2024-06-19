Matt Fitzpatrick on surprising switch into Titleist 'Fitz grind' irons
A look at Matt Fitzpatrick's new set of Titleist T100 irons, with a special Fitz grind. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Throughout most of his professional career, Matt Fitzpatrick has used Ping S55 irons – clubs that were released to the public all the way back in 2013.
Go back to Fitzpatrick’s bag in 2014, the year he turned pro, and you’ll find Ping S55 irons in the bag. Go back to Fitzpatrick’s winning WITB for the 2022 U.S. Open, or his winning bag at the 2023 RBC Heritage, and you’ll find Ping S55 irons, again, in the bag.
After testing Ping’s Blueprint S irons following the 2023 Ryder Cup, however, Fitzpatrick finally made an iron switch in 2024.
Then, at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Fitzpatrick switched from a Titleist Pro V1x 2019 golf ball into a newer 2021 Pro V1x, and at the U.S. Open last week, Fitzpatrick made a drastic iron change into a set of Titleist T100 irons.
The reason for the major switch-ups?
“To me, I just needed a little bit more flight and a little bit more spin, and the combination of the ball and the irons did that for me,” Fitzpatrick said on Monday of the Travelers Championship.
The Titleist T100 irons have a Tour-inspired, compact head shape at address, but with a cavity-back construction and added Tungsten in the heads for improved forgiveness and launch. Fitzpatrick’s irons are especially unique, though, because they come with a special grind on the leading edge that helps Fitzpatrick achieve the turf interaction, spin and height that he wants.
Patrick Cantlay has a similar leading edge grind on his Titleist AP2 718 irons, but Fitzpatrick assured GolfWRX.com on Tuesday that his is different. He dubbed it, the “Fitz grind.”
So, it's been the year of iron changes for Fitzpatrick, who didn’t change irons for nearly 10 years. Now, he takes to the Travelers Championship this week using a set of Titleist T100 irons, with a special Fitz grind.