Chris Kirk debuts custom 'Gun Blue' Callaway Apex MB irons at Travelers Championship

“I’ve been wanting to get back into a blade, and so I had these built on Monday,” Kirk told GolfWRX.com. “My favorite set I’ve had in a while are the older Apex MBs, and they were raw. And so I would always Gun Blue them just the same as I always do my wedges. We’ve done that forever. So they had a set of new, raw Apex MBs on the Callaway truck, and Dean (Teykl) on the truck has taken over so I don’t have to do it anymore. So he did that for these and they turned out great. I had a set of CBs made earlier in the year in black, but they were like a black PVD coating, and I didn’t love the way that they wore. So these will wear and they’ll rust and kind of stay looking good for longer.”