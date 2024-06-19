Callaway launches Opus, Opus Platinum wedges to TOUR players at Travelers Championship

“The shape is really something we spent a lot of time with, and getting it to look good to the majority of players – it’s something that you may not hit everybody’s eye exactly right, but this is something where we got countless hours of feedback and testing from TOUR players, and this is kind of the final product,” Toulon said. “I think one of the things that players really focus on when they set a wedge down for the first time is what it looks like at address, and what it looks like when you open the face, and we did a lot around that; the shaping and the roundness of this wedge.”