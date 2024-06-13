Adam Scott puts new Titleist GT2 driver in the bag at U.S. Open

As for the driver, Scott started the year off bouncing between a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and a TaylorMade Qi10 driver, before settling into the TaylorMade setup for most of 2024. It seemed that Scott had found his driver, which was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft – and that’s what he used up until last week at the RBC Canadian Open.