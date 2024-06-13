Adam Scott puts new Titleist GT2 driver in the bag at U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Adam Scott plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
As an equipment free agent over the past several years, Adam Scott has proven himself as a prolific tester of golf equipment. From week-to-week, Scott can be spotted testing out different putters, wedges, irons, fairway woods, mini drivers, drivers, or even golf balls.
He remains open-minded to discovering what works best for him, no matter the brand.
For example, Scott started out 2024 using a set of Ping Blueprint S irons, then switched into a set of Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons for a few months, then recently switched into a set of Miura KM-700 irons at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
As for the driver, Scott started the year off bouncing between a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and a TaylorMade Qi10 driver, before settling into the TaylorMade setup for most of 2024. It seemed that Scott had found his driver, which was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft – and that’s what he used up until last week at the RBC Canadian Open.
This week at the 2024 U.S. Open, however, a new driver entered into the conversation: Titleist’s new GT2 model, which was first introduced to PGA TOUR players at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and remains unreleased to the public.
Scott being the prolific tester that he is, of course he would test out an all-new driver!
After picking up about 2 mph of ball speed during testing with the GT2 head, GolfWRX.com confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Scott plans to use the GT2 come competition time on Thursday.
A look at Adam Scott's Titleist GT2 driver. (GolfWRX)
Scott is joining a slew of other players who have switched into the GT2 model – a list that includes Patrick Cantlay (link?), Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris, and standout amateur Gordon Sargent.
A look at Adam Scott's Titleist GT2 driver. (GolfWRX)
For Scott, specifically, he’s now using a 10-degree head with a B2 SureFit hosel setting (standard loft, 0.75 degrees upright), and it’s equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6TX shaft.
A look at Adam Scott's driver shaft. (GolfWRX)
In general, PGA TOUR players have noted that the GT models are providing greater ball speeds, tighter spin consistency, more stability, and a more muted sound off the face. Scott’s search for the best equipment has led him into Titleist’s new, unreleased GT2 driver model this week at the 2024 U.S. Open.
He’ll tee it up alongside Chris Kirk and Billy Horschel at 1:58 pm local time on Thursday to put the driver through its first real test, as he looks to add major championship victory No. 2 at Pinehurst No. 2 this week.