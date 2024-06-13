Patrick Cantlay switches driver, irons at U.S. Open

As per our previous Equipment Report, PGA TOUR pros are seeing increased distance, more consistent spin rates, and a more muted sound from Titleist’s new, unreleased drivers thus far. Additionally, Titleist Tour rep J.J. Van Wezenbeeck told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at the U.S. Open that pros are gravitating toward the GT2 model due to its ease of launch, forgiveness, and overall head shape at address, in addition to the previously mentioned upgrades in the GT lineup.