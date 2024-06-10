Check out Tiger Woods' three big equipment changes ahead of U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
When Tiger Woods plays golf in America – typically – he has a 5-wood in the bag. Pinehurst No. 2 is no typical golf course, though.
On Monday at Pinehurst, ahead of the U.S. Open, GolfWRX.com spotted Woods with three significant changes to his equipment setup, including two new TaylorMade MG4 “Proto” wedges, and a TaylorMade P770 2021 2-iron.
In recent years, Woods has almost always used a 5-wood, unless he’s playing in The Open Championship at a links venue where the winds are high and he wants a lower trajectory off the tee … or when he played in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. However, this week at the U.S. Open the 5-wood was absent from his Monster Energy staff bag, and in its place was a 2-iron.
Throughout 2024, Tiger Woods has been using a mixed set of irons, including a 2023 TaylorMade P770 3-iron, and TaylorMade P7TW blades (4-PW), each of which are shafted up with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. (Credit GolfWRX)
Throughout 2024, Woods has been using a mixed set of irons, including a 2023 TaylorMade P770 3-iron, and TaylorMade P7TW blades (4-PW), each of which are shafted up with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods was spotted with a new TaylorMade P770 2021 2-iron. (Credit GolfWRX)
Interestingly, the 2-iron he added on Monday is a 2021 version of TaylorMade’s P770 iron model, and it’s shafted up with a True Temper Dynamic Gold MID X100 shaft, which is slightly lighter and designed to launch slightly higher than his stock iron shafts. This is the same 2-iron setup that he used at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
While it’s unclear at the moment why Woods has left his usual 5-wood out of the bag this week, it can be seen that Pinehurst No. 2 surely has more of a links-style setup than standard American courses, and bunkering around the landing areas off the tee lends itself to strategic placement of the golf ball in order to have a clean approach shot at the greens.
Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods was spotted with two new TaylorMade MG4 “Proto” wedges. (Credit GolfWRX)
Additionally, the ultradwarf bermudagrass at Pinehurst No. 2, combined with Donald Ross’ diabolical greenside chipping areas, creates a unique short game challenge for U.S. Open contestants. Woods appears to be preparing for that challenge by equipping himself with two new TaylorMade MG4 “Proto” wedges, which have different grinds on their soles than he typically uses.
Tiger Woods’ previous 56- and 60-degree wedges from 2024 (left), compared to his “Proto” wedges from Monday at Pinehurst (right). (Credit GolfWRX)
The photo above shows Woods’ previous 56- and 60-degree wedges from 2024 (left), compared to his “Proto” wedges from Monday at Pinehurst (on the right). As you can see, the new wedges seem to be squared-off more, rather than showing their usual camber.
As of now, it’s still unclear whether Woods will implement the two new wedges and 2-iron into his competition setup on Thursday, but he’s clearly giving them each serious consideration
We’ll update this story with more information from Woods or TaylorMade as it becomes available.
To see more photos and spec details of Woods’ entire 2024 U.S. Open setup, head over to GolfWRX.com.