Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim fight into contention at U.S. Open

Interestingly, Matsuyama credited his own short game for his rise up the leaderboard at Pinehurst No. 2, thanks to four birdies on hole Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 11, after starting his round from the 10th tee. "I feel it's a great test for all the players. I felt like I was playing really well today," said Matsuyama, who won The Genesis Invitational in February. "It's very difficult, obviously. I really had difficulty on this golf course, but I managed to save par a few times. Hopefully, I can keep that momentum through the weekend. My short game was on point, and that really helped my overall performance. I still need to make some adjustments to my iron game, and hopefully, I can do that throughout the week."