Check out the five key clubs for the European Ryder Cup team

Rose has tried several drivers this year in an attempt to improve his play off the tee, choosing models from multiple manufacturers and looking at both the latest and greatest and clubs from his past. The former TaylorMade staffer has put the company’s M2 from 2016 back in the bag for a stretch, as well as the M3 that was released two years later and this year’s Stealth 2 Plus. He had an 8.5-degree Callaway Paradym in the bag when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but in August he was using the M3 .