How did Viktor Hovland gain nearly 10 yards off the tee? His club fitter explains

It’s kind of cool for us, because that’s when we were starting PLD (Putting Lab Design), and it wasn’t known to the level it is now to the public. When he came in, he had a TaylorMade putter that he liked, and we worked off that model. He walked around and looked at every Ping putter we ever made, and he threw out ideas of what he might like to see, and that’s how he got to that putter. I’m not sure if he’ll ever putt with another putter in his life, that’s how I feel at this point.