Rory McIlroy switches putters ahead of TOUR Championship, seeks 'familiar feel'

It’s not the first time McIlroy has toggled between putters this season. He began the year with the Spider mallet putter before switching to a Scotty Cameron blade-style putter at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. He finished third in the event at Austin Golf Club but missed the cut at the Masters with the putter in the bag. He switched back to the Spider at his next event, the Wells Fargo Championship. He kept it in the bag through the end of the Regular Season, tallying seven consecutive top-10 finishes, including his win at the Genesis Scottish Open.