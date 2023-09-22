What the Ryder Cup interview schedule could reveal about potential pairings

8:45-10 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele-Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth

No surprises here. Cantlay-Schauffele and Thomas-Spieth are the United States’ two “plug-and-play” pairings. We may not see any cross-pollination among this pod, as both teams played exclusively with each other in last year’s Presidents Cup. Thomas and Spieth went 4-0-0 as a pair at Quail Hollow, while Cantlay and Schauffele went 2-1 (they also partnered to win last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans). These teams have been stalwarts for the U.S. in the past several Cups, though it also should be noted that Thomas and Cantlay teamed together to tie a Four-ball match in 2021.