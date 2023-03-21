Rory McIlroy arrives in Austin with new putter and driver shaft

Among the new gear in his bag for his Tuesday practice round at Austin Golf Club was a new putter, fairway wood, wedge and a different shaft in his driver. With speculation around what McIlroy would do to solve the driver issue going forward, especially with The Masters looming, GolfWRX.com caught up with McIlroy Tuesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. What we found was a new shaft in his driver. McIlroy now has a Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6 X shaft in his Stealth 2 driver. The change is intended to help him get more spin with his shortened 44-inch driver construction, he said.